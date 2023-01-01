2020 Nissan Pathfinder

$23,777 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 5 , 1 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9979376

9979376 VIN: 5N1DR2AMXLC608420

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Mileage 145,100 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.