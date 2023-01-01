Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Nissan Rogue

70,413 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

S AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Rogue

S AWD

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

  1. 9552226
  2. 9552226
  3. 9552226
  4. 9552226
  5. 9552226
  6. 9552226
  7. 9552226
  8. 9552226
  9. 9552226
  10. 9552226
  11. 9552226
  12. 9552226
  13. 9552226
  14. 9552226
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

70,413KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9552226
  • Stock #: 20NR42
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV9LC701342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,413 KM

Vehicle Description

JANUARY PROMO SALE !!!

*AVAILABLE AT MOTORLINE CALL (905)330-7365 TODAY*

2020 Nissan Rogue offers two rows of roomy, comfy seats and a premium cabin. This Nissan's agility and light steering make it simple to drive, and it offers a smooth ride. It also receives excellent fuel economy estimations.


-FINANCING AVAILABLE

-RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT

-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 5.99%

-We wholesale and accept trades.

-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized

-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars

-This vehicles can be certified for an additional $699

We are open :

Monday To Friday 10AM - 6PM

Saturday: 11Am - 3Pm

Sunday: By Appointment Only

Address:

MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.

1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9

Phone # (905) 330 7365

EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

A

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Sunroof
MOONROOF
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Bluetooth
Child Safety Locks
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Sensors
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Roof Heat/Air

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motorline Auto Group

2020 Nissan Rogue S ...
 70,413 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Sienna L...
 68,394 KM
$38,488 + tax & lic
2021 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 38,843 KM
$49,308 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Call Dealer

905-330-XXXX

(click to show)

905-330-7365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory