2020 RAM 1500

Limited l CREW l RAM BOX l PANO ROOF l

2020 RAM 1500

Limited l CREW l RAM BOX l PANO ROOF l

Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

2377 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2E3

1-888-288-8483

$63,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 5,600KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4975098
  • Stock #: LN260665
  • VIN: 1C6SRFHT3LN260665
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Check out this great low mileage vehicle! Demonstrating that economical transportation does not require the sacrifice of comfort or safety! This 4 door, 5 passenger truck still has less than 10,000 kilometers! Top features include rain sensing wipers, voice activated navigation, automatic dimming door mirrors, and leather upholstery. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

2377 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2E3

