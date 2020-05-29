2020 RAM 1500

+ taxes & licensing
2377 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2E3
Check out this 2020! Boasting the latest technological features inside an attractive and versatile package! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing a comprehensive certification process. Top features include front fog lights, front bucket seats, telescoping steering wheel, and 1-touch window functionality. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
