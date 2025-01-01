2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER<span>*LOW KMS* </span><font color=#333333 face=Lato, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>Clean Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 </span></font><font color=#333333 face=Lato, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>with Automatic Transmission. Black on Grey Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Cruise Control</span></font><font color=#333333 face=Lato, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>, Side Turning Signals, a</span></font><span>nd ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!</span></div><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br /><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

120,140 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

V8 HEMI WARLOCK CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12684408

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

V8 HEMI WARLOCK CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12684408
  2. 12684408
  3. 12684408
  4. 12684408
  5. 12684408
  6. 12684408
  7. 12684408
  8. 12684408
  9. 12684408
  10. 12684408
  11. 12684408
  12. 12684408
  13. 12684408
  14. 12684408
  15. 12684408
  16. 12684408
  17. 12684408
  18. 12684408
  19. 12684408
  20. 12684408
  21. 12684408
  22. 12684408
  23. 12684408
  24. 12684408
  25. 12684408
  26. 12684408
  27. 12684408
  28. 12684408
  29. 12684408
  30. 12684408
  31. 12684408
  32. 12684408
  33. 12684408
  34. 12684408
  35. 12684408
  36. 12684408
  37. 12684408
  38. 12684408
  39. 12684408
  40. 12684408
  41. 12684408
  42. 12684408
  43. 12684408
Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,140KM
VIN 1C6RR7LT5LS155042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,140 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*LOW KMS* Clean Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Grey Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
4x4
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2018 Chevrolet Volt LTZ PREMIUM CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED 4 SEATS P.SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Chevrolet Volt LTZ PREMIUM CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED 4 SEATS P.SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS 150,500 KM $15,985 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T V6 TECH/PRESTIGE AWD CERTIFIED *7 SEATS* NAV FRONT CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL P.ROOF SHIFTERS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Audi Q7 3.0T V6 TECH/PRESTIGE AWD CERTIFIED *7 SEATS* NAV FRONT CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL P.ROOF SHIFTERS CRUISE ALLOYS 104,350 KM $26,980 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL ECOBOOST AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED P.SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Ford Edge SEL ECOBOOST AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED P.SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS 143,640 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2020 RAM 1500 Classic