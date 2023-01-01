Menu
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

69,027 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

905-333-3700

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Location

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

905-333-3700

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

69,027KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9460996
  • Stock #: 231509A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LG1LS108643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,027 KM

Vehicle Description

Leggat Buying Advantage *Fees Apply

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

