2020 RAM 2500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 5 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7918566

7918566 VIN: 3c6ur5dl0lg223297

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 28,525 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.