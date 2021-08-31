Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 2500

28,525 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-631-8100

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 2500

2020 RAM 2500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4 Box

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 2500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4 Box

Location

Car Nation Canada

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

905-631-8100

  1. 7918566
  2. 7918566
  3. 7918566
  4. 7918566
  5. 7918566
  6. 7918566
  7. 7918566
  8. 7918566
  9. 7918566
  10. 7918566
  11. 7918566
  12. 7918566
  13. 7918566
  14. 7918566
  15. 7918566
  16. 7918566
  17. 7918566
  18. 7918566
  19. 7918566
  20. 7918566
  21. 7918566
  22. 7918566
  23. 7918566
  24. 7918566
  25. 7918566
  26. 7918566
  27. 7918566
  28. 7918566
  29. 7918566
  30. 7918566
  31. 7918566
  32. 7918566
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,525KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7918566
  • VIN: 3c6ur5dl0lg223297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,525 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer finance solutions to all credit situations. Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Unique Chrysler We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours! Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Unique Chrysler today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located on Walker's Line right at the QEW in Burlington! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours! We are open Sundays from 12-4pm for your convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!   Unique Chrysler is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models! Visit CarNationCanada.com Connect with us: https://www.facebook.com/UniqueChrysler/ https://www.instagram.com/unique_chrysler/ https://www.youtube.com/c/UniqueChryslerDodgeJeepRamBurlington https://www.linkedin.com/company/unique-chrysler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2017 Maserati GranTu...
 19,803 KM
$139,888 + tax & lic
2018 Acura TLX SH-AW...
 32,962 KM
$30,888 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Disc...
 106,013 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Unique Chrysler

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

Call Dealer

905-631-XXXX

(click to show)

905-631-8100

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory