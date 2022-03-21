$64,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$64,995
+ taxes & licensing
Drivrz
888-970-6209
2020 RAM 3500
2020 RAM 3500
ProMaster highroof extended cargo
Location
Drivrz
305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
888-970-6209
$64,995
+ taxes & licensing
90,121KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8712278
- Stock #: 10092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10092
- Mileage 90,121 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Promaster 3500 highroof and long wheelbase. Very clean former daily rental equipped with bluetooth and power options. We offer leasing and financing. We welcome trade ins. Call today for an appointment.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Trip Odometer
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Cup Holder
Bluetooth
Bench Seating
Cloth Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Drivrz
Drivrz
305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7