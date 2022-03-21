Menu
2020 RAM 3500

90,121 KM

Details Description Features

$64,995

+ tax & licensing
$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

2020 RAM 3500

2020 RAM 3500

ProMaster highroof extended cargo

2020 RAM 3500

ProMaster highroof extended cargo

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

2020 Promaster 3500 highroof and long wheelbase. Very clean former daily rental equipped with bluetooth and power options. We offer leasing and financing. We welcome trade ins. Call today for an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Trip Odometer
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Cup Holder
Bluetooth
Bench Seating
Cloth Interior

