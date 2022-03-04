Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM Cargo Van

89,902 KM

Details Description Features

$64,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$64,998

+ taxes & licensing

Drivrz

888-970-6209

Contact Seller
2020 RAM Cargo Van

2020 RAM Cargo Van

3500 cargo

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM Cargo Van

3500 cargo

Location

Drivrz

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

888-970-6209

  1. 1652371151
  2. 1652371151
  3. 1652371151
  4. 1652371151
  5. 1652371151
  6. 1652371151
  7. 1652371151
  8. 1652371151
  9. 1652371151
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$64,998

+ taxes & licensing

89,902KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8576159
  • VIN: 3C6URVJG3LE119163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 89,902 KM

Vehicle Description

3500 highroof long wheelbase. 3 seats and power options including Bluetooth. We offer leasing or financing options and also take trade ins.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Drivrz

2018 Ford Transit 14...
 195,210 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic
2020 RAM Cargo Van 3...
 89,902 KM
$64,998 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Savana 155 WB
 68,800 KM
$51,995 + tax & lic

Email Drivrz

Drivrz

Drivrz

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

Call Dealer

888-970-XXXX

(click to show)

888-970-6209

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory