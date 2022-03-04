$64,998+ tax & licensing
$64,998
+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM Cargo Van
3500 cargo
Location
305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
89,902KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8576159
- VIN: 3C6URVJG3LE119163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 89,902 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
