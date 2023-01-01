2020 Subaru Forester

$19,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 9 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10537014

10537014 VIN: JF2SKEFC1LH473656

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Mileage 169,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.