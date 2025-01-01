2020 Subaru Forester

Menu
** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 

Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.

High-Value Options
back-up camera
Heated seats - driver and passenger
Drive train - all-wheel
onstar
hd radio
satellite radio Sirius

FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We ll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. The same Day Delivery Options are also available. 

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle! 

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don t use it, you won t lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. 

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! 

NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE ** 

If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon 

Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 

WE ARE LOCATED AT
547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E

2020 Subaru Forester

172,550 KM

$17,777

+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru Forester

2.5i - Back-Up Camera - Drive Train - All Wheel !!

12431458

2020 Subaru Forester

2.5i - Back-Up Camera - Drive Train - All Wheel !!

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$17,777

+ taxes & licensing

Used
172,550KM
VIN JF2SKEFC3LH463968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
8-Way Driver Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: high/low level settings for heat and 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support
Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Electronic throttle control
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.700 Axle Ratio
63 L Fuel Tank

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Black Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Streaming Audio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Radio data system
900 lbs)
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
shift lock
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Roof-mounted shark fin antenna
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
normal and manual mode
223 kgs (4
STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
dual USB port/iPod control
remote lock/unlock
SOS emergency assistance
enhanced roadside assistance
stolen vehicle locator/immobilizer
remote start/stop
remote horn/lights
remote vehicle locator
vehicle health report
enhanced service appointment scheduler
speed alert
curfew alert
boundary alert
SiriusXM Satellite Radio (free 3-month subscription included)
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder DI -inc: Horizontally opposed
active valve control system and SI-drive
Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: lock-up torque converter
auxiliary audio input (audio source in armrest console)
steering wheel-integrated audio controls
remote destination (free 3-year trail subscription included)
Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch and X-mode
6-speakers and Subaru STARLINK connected services: automatic collision notification
Wheels: 17 x 7 Machined High-Gloss Alum Alloy -inc: Dark metallic finish
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio Sys w/6.5 Display -inc: 6.5 high-resolution touch-screen display

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
905-639-8187

$17,777

+ taxes & licensing

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

2020 Subaru Forester