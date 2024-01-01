$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Subaru Legacy
Convenience CVT
2020 Subaru Legacy
Convenience CVT
Location
Elite Luxury Motors Inc
547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
905-639-8187
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
156,200KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4S3BWDA67L3019391
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Mileage 156,200 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
See Dealer Website for Details.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Elite Luxury Motors Inc
2014 Volkswagen Passat CC CC Sportline - MoonRoof - Backup Camera - 53,000KM 53,400 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2011 Lexus RX 350 RX 350 - SUNROOF - LEATHER - 83,000KMS ONLY !! 83,200 KM $18,888 + tax & lic
2010 Land Rover Range Rover HSE - 4-YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE !!! 119,250 KM $15,992 + tax & lic
Email Elite Luxury Motors Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elite Luxury Motors Inc
547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-639-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Elite Luxury Motors Inc
905-639-8187
2020 Subaru Legacy