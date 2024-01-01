Menu
Account
Sign In
See Dealer Website for Details.

2020 Subaru Legacy

156,200 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Subaru Legacy

Convenience CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Subaru Legacy

Convenience CVT

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
156,200KM
VIN 4S3BWDA67L3019391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 156,200 KM

Vehicle Description

See Dealer Website for Details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat CC CC Sportline - MoonRoof - Backup Camera - 53,000KM for sale in Burlington, ON
2014 Volkswagen Passat CC CC Sportline - MoonRoof - Backup Camera - 53,000KM 53,400 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Lexus RX 350 RX 350 - SUNROOF - LEATHER - 83,000KMS ONLY !! for sale in Burlington, ON
2011 Lexus RX 350 RX 350 - SUNROOF - LEATHER - 83,000KMS ONLY !! 83,200 KM $18,888 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Land Rover Range Rover HSE - 4-YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE !!! for sale in Burlington, ON
2010 Land Rover Range Rover HSE - 4-YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE !!! 119,250 KM $15,992 + tax & lic

Email Elite Luxury Motors Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-639-XXXX

(click to show)

905-639-8187

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

Contact Seller
2020 Subaru Legacy