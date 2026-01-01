$27,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Subaru Outback
LIMITED AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
2020 Subaru Outback
LIMITED AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,780 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*LOW KMS* Very Clean Subaru Outback Limited 2.5L 4Cyl AWD with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Bucket Heated Front and Rear Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Keyless, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Dual Power Front Seats, Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Indicators, Side Turning Signals, Navigation System, Paddle Shifters, Power Tail Gate, Heated Rear Seats, Wood Interior, Push to Start, Lane Departure Alert, Reverse Parking Sensors, Premium Harman/Kardon Audio System, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
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Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
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SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
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Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
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We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
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We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
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Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
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Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Windows
Convenience
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Auto Moto of Ontario
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+ taxes & licensing>
905-281-2255