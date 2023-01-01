2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$24,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 2 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10633794

10633794 VIN: JF2GTAPC2LH240332

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Mileage 52,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.