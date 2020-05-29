Menu
$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

2020 Tesla Model S

2020 Tesla Model S

100D - WE BUY TESLAS!

2020 Tesla Model S

100D - WE BUY TESLAS!

Location

Shift Motors

4450 Corporate Dr Unit 6, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-901-4613

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

  100KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5055558
  Stock #: 1-20-MODELS
  VIN: 5YJSA1DP7CFS0201Z
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Electric
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

* SELL US YOUR TESLA MODEL S WITH OUR EASY TO USE APPRAISAL FORM - OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - COME VISIT SHIFT ELECTRIC VEHICLES IN BURLINGTON TODAY! *


               

Selling your Tesla has never been easier. Simply fill in our easy-to-use online appraisal form by following this link https://www.shiftmotors.com/we-buy-teslas/ or by visiting our website and clicking on the orange 'SELL US YOUR TESLA' button to get a fair value offer.

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

4450 Corporate Dr Unit 6, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

