2020 Toyota Corolla

53,030 KM

Details Description Features

$21,950

+ tax & licensing
$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

53,030KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8183568
  Stock #: 20TC52
  VIN: 5YFBPRBE4LP044952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,030 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 TOYOTA COROLLA LE FWD

CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER / LOW KM / AUTOMATIC/ FWD / BLUETOOTH / BLIND SPOT MONITORING / DRIVE MODE SELECT / HEATED SEATS / HEATED SIDE MIRRORS / FORWARD COLLISION WARNING / TOUCH DISPLAY / GREAT COMMUTER VEHICLE !! PERFECT FOR ANY BUYER!!

RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT

-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 4.79%

-We wholesale and accept trades.

-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized.

-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars.

-All vehicles can be certified for an additional $699.

-Online / Video Sales is also available.

-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365.

We are open :

Monday To Friday : 10 AM To 6 PM.

WEEKENDS: By Appointment Only

Address:

MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.

1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario

Phone # (905) 330 7365

EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com


Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

