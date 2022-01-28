$21,950+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Motorline Auto Group
1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
905-330-7365
$21,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8226348
- Stock #: 20TC46
- VIN: 5YFBPRBE0LP043846
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,165 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 TOYOTA COROLLA LE FWD - ACCIDENT FREE
CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER / LOW KM / AUTOMATIC/ FWD / BLUETOOTH / BLIND SPOT MONITORING / DRIVE MODE SELECT / HEATED SEATS / HEATED SIDE MIRRORS / FORWARD COLLISION WARNING / TOUCH DISPLAY / GREAT COMMUTER VEHICLE !! PERFECT FOR ANY BUYER!!
RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT
We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 4.79%
Previous Rental Vehicle.
-We wholesale and accept trades.
-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized.
-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars.
-All vehicles can be certified for an additional $699.
-Online / Video Sales is also available.
Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365.
We are open :
Monday To Friday : 10 AM To 6 PM.
WEEKENDS: By Appointment Only
Address:
MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.
1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario
Phone # (905) 330 7365
EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
