Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Corolla

54,165 KM

Details Description Features

$21,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

  1. 8226348
  2. 8226348
  3. 8226348
  4. 8226348
  5. 8226348
  6. 8226348
  7. 8226348
  8. 8226348
  9. 8226348
  10. 8226348
Contact Seller

$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

54,165KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8226348
  • Stock #: 20TC46
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE0LP043846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,165 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 TOYOTA COROLLA LE FWD - ACCIDENT FREE

CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER / LOW KM / AUTOMATIC/ FWD / BLUETOOTH / BLIND SPOT MONITORING / DRIVE MODE SELECT / HEATED SEATS / HEATED SIDE MIRRORS / FORWARD COLLISION WARNING / TOUCH DISPLAY / GREAT COMMUTER VEHICLE !! PERFECT FOR ANY BUYER!!

RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT

-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 4.79%

- Previous Rental Vehicle.

-We wholesale and accept trades.

-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized.

-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars.

-All vehicles can be certified for an additional $699.

-Online / Video Sales is also available.

-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365.

We are open :

Monday To Friday : 10 AM To 6 PM.

WEEKENDS: By Appointment Only

Address:

MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.

1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario

Phone # (905) 330 7365

EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com


Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motorline Auto Group

2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 59,397 KM
$23,450 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Sonata ...
 25,281 KM
$27,500 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 52,287 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Call Dealer

905-330-XXXX

(click to show)

905-330-7365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory