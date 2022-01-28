Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

41,000 KM

Details

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE 6M

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE 6M

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

41,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8261910
  • Stock #: 20TC71
  • VIN: 5YFB4RBE2LP014972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20TC71
  • Mileage 41,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE AT MOTORLINE  CALL (905)330-7365 TODAY!
2020 TOYOTA COROLLA SE FWD 
FINANCING AVAILABLE
RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT
-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 4.79%
-We wholesale and accept trades.
-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized
-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars,
-All vehicles can be certified for an additional $699
-Online / Video Sales is also available:
-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open :
Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM ,
Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and
Sunday: By Appointment Only
Address:
MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.
1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario
Phone # (905) 330 7365
EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com


Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

