$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
2020 Toyota Corolla
SE 6M
41,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8261910
- Stock #: 20TC71
- VIN: 5YFB4RBE2LP014972
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 TOYOTA COROLLA SE FWD
FINANCING AVAILABLE
RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT
-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 4.79%
-We wholesale and accept trades.
-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized
-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars,
-All vehicles can be certified for an additional $699
-Online / Video Sales is also available:
-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open :
Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM ,
Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and
Sunday: By Appointment Only
Address:
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
