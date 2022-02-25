$21,950+ tax & licensing
$21,950
+ taxes & licensing
Motorline Auto Group
905-330-7365
2020 Toyota Corolla
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Motorline Auto Group
1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
905-330-7365
$21,950
+ taxes & licensing
64,041KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8452914
- Stock #: 20TCLE43
- VIN: 5YFBPRBE9LP022543
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Light Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,041 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 TOYOTA COROLLA LE FWD
-FINANCING AVAILABLE
-RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT
-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 4.79%
-We wholesale and accept trades.
-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized
-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars,
-All vehicles can be certified for an additional $699
-Online / Video Sales is also available:
-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open :
Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM ,
Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and
Sunday: By Appointment Only
Address:
MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.
1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario
Phone # (905) 330 7365
EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Motorline Auto Group
1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2