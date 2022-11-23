Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

63,650 KM

Details

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

63,650KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9443505
  Stock #: 20TC45
  VIN: 5YFBPRBE0LP039845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,650 KM

Vehicle Description

DECEMBER PROMO SALE !!! FINANCING AVAILABLE
2020 Toyota Corolla LE

 - No Accident
-Previous Company Vehicle
-RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT
-FINANCING AVAILABLE
-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 5.79%
-We wholesale and accept trades.
-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized
-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars
-This vehicles can be certified for an additional $599
-Online / Video Sales is also available:
-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open :
Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM ,
Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and
Sunday: By Appointment Only
Address:
MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.
1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario
Phone # (289) 962 6503
EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

