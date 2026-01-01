$25,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Prius
Prime PREMIUM CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE HISTORY*2nd WINTER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
2020 Toyota Prius
Prime PREMIUM CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE HISTORY*2nd WINTER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*2ND SET WINTER ON RIMS*LOW KMS* Very Nice Clean Toyota Prius Hybrid Sedan 1.8L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. White on Charcoal Interior. Power Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Front Seats, Fog Lights, Alloys, Cruise Control, Push to Start, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
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SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
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Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
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We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
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We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
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Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
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Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
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Seating
Convenience
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Auto Moto of Ontario
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905-281-2255