2020 Toyota Sienna
V6 SE CERTIFIED *8 SEATS*FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER B.SPOT CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
141,620KM
VIN 5TDXZ3DC5LS027982
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3345
- Mileage 141,620 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*8 PASSENGERS* Clean Toyota Sienna SE 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Door Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Rear Temp Control, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Roof Rack, Power Sliding Doors, Fog Lights, Duel Power Front Seats, Power Tail Gate, Premium Audio System, Heated Front Seats, Leather Interior, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Leather Interior
8 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Quad Captain Chairs
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level
Roof Heat/Air
Luggage / Roof Rack
