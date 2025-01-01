Menu
2020 Toyota Sienna

249,228 KM

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Sienna

XLE 7-Passenger AWD *1 Year warranty

13125512

2020 Toyota Sienna

XLE 7-Passenger AWD *1 Year warranty

Location

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

905-412-3805

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
249,228KM
VIN 5TDDZ3DCXLS229350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 922
  • Mileage 249,228 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

AWD
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Apple Car Play
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Lane Departure Alert
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Sensors
Rear Airbag
Side Turning Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

LGA motors

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

LGA motors

905-412-3805

2020 Toyota Sienna