$23,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Toyota Sienna
XLE 7-Passenger AWD *1 Year warranty
2020 Toyota Sienna
XLE 7-Passenger AWD *1 Year warranty
Location
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
905-412-3805
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
249,228KM
VIN 5TDDZ3DCXLS229350
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 922
- Mileage 249,228 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Seating
Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
AWD
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Apple Car Play
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Lane Departure Alert
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Sensors
Rear Airbag
Side Turning Signals
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From LGA motors
2020 Honda Accord Sport 2.0T *Sunroof / One Owner 200,612 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE AWD * One Owner / Clean Carfax 165,765 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Td6 HSE * Dealer Serviced / Clean Carfax 109,554 KM $26,300 + tax & lic
Email LGA motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-412-XXXX(click to show)
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing>
LGA motors
905-412-3805
2020 Toyota Sienna