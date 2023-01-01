Menu
2020 Toyota Sienna

68,394 KM

Details Description

$38,488

+ tax & licensing
$38,488

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Sienna

2020 Toyota Sienna

LE 8-Passenger

2020 Toyota Sienna

LE 8-Passenger

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

$38,488

+ taxes & licensing

68,394KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9542374
  • Stock #: 20TS47
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC3LS056147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 68,394 KM

Vehicle Description

JANUARY PROMO SALE !!! FINANCING AVAILABLE
2020 Toyota Sienna - No Accident

-Previous Company Vehicle
-RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT
-FINANCING AVAILABLE
-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 5.79%
-We wholesale and accept trades.
-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized
-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars
-This vehicle can be certified for an additional $599
-Online / Video Sales is also available:
-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open :
Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM ,
Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and
Sunday: By Appointment Only
Address:
MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.
1100 HERITAGE ROAD, BURLINGTON, L7L4X9
Phone # 905-330-7365
EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

