2020 Toyota Tundra

32,067 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2020 Toyota Tundra

2020 Toyota Tundra

4X4 CREWMAX

2020 Toyota Tundra

4X4 CREWMAX

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

32,067KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6505537
  Stock #: 20TTR41
  VIN: 5TFDY5F16LX874341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20TTR41
  • Mileage 32,067 KM

Vehicle Description

Discounted Price. Dont Miss out on this deal!!!

Call Now (905) 330 7365

For Sale:

-2020 TOYOTA TUNDRA TRD OFF ROAD CREW CAB , ACCIDENT FREE , CERTIFIED, REMOTE STARTED AND HEATED SEATS

Price + H.S.T and Licensing

We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 4.79%

We wholesale and accept TRADE-IN

All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized

At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars

 VIDEO Sales is also available:

Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM

Or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365

You can visit us in person:

Monday10 am 6 pm

Tuesday10am 6 pm

Wednesday..10am 6 pm

Thursday10am 6 pm

Friday.10am 6 pm

Saturday.11am 3pm

SundayBy Appointment Only

We are Located:

MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.

1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario

Phone # (905) 330 7365

EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
4x4
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

