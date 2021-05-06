Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Volkswagen Golf

106 KM

Details Description

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Roseland Motors Ltd.

905-632-0222

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Golf

2020 Volkswagen Golf

Highline 4dr FWD Hatchback

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Golf

Highline 4dr FWD Hatchback

Location

Roseland Motors Ltd.

888 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N7

905-632-0222

  1. 7122319
  2. 7122319
  3. 7122319
  4. 7122319
  5. 7122319
  6. 7122319
  7. 7122319
  8. 7122319
  9. 7122319
  10. 7122319
  11. 7122319
  12. 7122319
  13. 7122319
  14. 7122319
  15. 7122319
  16. 7122319
  17. 7122319
  18. 7122319
  19. 7122319
  20. 7122319
  21. 7122319
  22. 7122319
  23. 7122319
  24. 7122319
  25. 7122319
Contact Seller

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

106KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7122319
  • Stock #: 20131
  • VIN: 3VWG57AU2LM007492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, app-connect, satellite navigation, heated front seats, keyless access with push-start button, power sunroof, cruise control, rear view camera, 6 speakers, 8 inch touchscreen with CD player, & voice control,power outlets 12V, dual-zone climate control, rain sensing wipers, USB port, power adjustable & heated exterior mirrors, SiriusXM satellite radio, alarm system, 8 speed automatic 2020 Golf Highline

Have a car to trade-in? No problem! We ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODELS FOR TRADE-INS!

We are a friendly, family owned and run dealership, proudly serving our customers from Burlington, Waterdown, Grimsby, Hamilton, Milton, Oakville, Mississauga, Brantford, Stoney Creek, Toronto and the surrounding areas as your certified Volkswagen Dealer for over 60 years. Come in for a personalized test drive today! 

Roseland Motors Volkswagen, 888 Guelph Line, Burlington, Ontario

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Roseland Motors Ltd.

2020 Volkswagen Golf...
 106 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 98,844 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Tigu...
 65,704 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic

Email Roseland Motors Ltd.

Roseland Motors Ltd.

Roseland Motors Ltd.

888 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N7

Call Dealer

905-632-XXXX

(click to show)

905-632-0222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory