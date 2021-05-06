2020 Volkswagen Golf...

Listing ID: 7122319

7122319 Stock #: 20131

20131 VIN: 3VWG57AU2LM007492

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 106 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.