Memory Seats Heated Front & Rear Seats Reverse Camera SunroofNavigation 

** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 

Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.

High-Value

Sunroof
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Power Locks
Navigation

2020 Volvo V60

136,200 KM

$27,888

+ tax & licensing
2020 Volvo V60

Cross Country T5 AWD Momentum - Navigation - Leather !!!

12348609

2020 Volvo V60

Cross Country T5 AWD Momentum - Navigation - Leather !!!

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,200KM
VIN YV4102WK7L1038216

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 038216
  • Mileage 136,200 KM

Memory Seats Heated Front & Rear Seats Reverse Camera SunroofNavigation

** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 

Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.


High-Value

Sunroof
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Power Locks
Navigation


Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Tracker System
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
10-Way Driver Seat
10-Way Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Foldable Rear Head Restraints

TOURING SUSPENSION
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
60 L Fuel Tank
3.20 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Fender Flares

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Residual Heat Recirculation and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
power adjustable passenger seat and 2 way lumbar support
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: power adjustable driver's seat w/memory

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-639-8187

