Menu
Account
Sign In
We offer finance solutions to all credit situations! We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Sell us your car, even if you dont buy ours! Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Unique Chrysler today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located on Walkers Line right at the QEW in Burlington! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 12-4pm for your convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Unique Chrysler is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where weve been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1000 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Visit CarNationCanada.com Connect with us: https://www.facebook.com/UniqueChrysler/ https://www.instagram.com/unique_chrysler/ https://www.youtube.com/c/UniqueChryslerDodgeJeepRamBurlington https://www.linkedin.com/company/unique-chrysler

2020 Volvo XC60

82,509 KM

Details Description

$32,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Volvo XC60

T6 AWD Inscription| PANO ROOF| NAV|

Watch This Vehicle
12197266

2020 Volvo XC60

T6 AWD Inscription| PANO ROOF| NAV|

Location

Car Nation Canada

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

905-631-8100

Contact Seller

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,509KM
VIN LYVA22RL0LB536901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P4012
  • Mileage 82,509 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer finance solutions to all credit situations!

We offer:

$0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC

Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours!

Great value for your Trade-in vehicle

Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

Visit Unique Chrysler today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located on Walker's Line right at the QEW in Burlington! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews .

Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.

We are open Sundays from 12-4pm for your convenience.

Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it!

Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

Unique Chrysler is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1000 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including

Visit CarNationCanada.com
Connect with us:
https://www.facebook.com/UniqueChrysler/
https://www.instagram.com/unique_chrysler/
https://www.youtube.com/c/UniqueChryslerDodgeJeepRamBurlington
https://www.linkedin.com/company/unique-chrysler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4| HEMI| 8.4
2022 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4| HEMI| 8.4" SCREEN| 38,913 KM $36,988 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 3500 Tradesman 4x4| CUMMINS DIESEL| for sale in Burlington, ON
2022 RAM 3500 Tradesman 4x4| CUMMINS DIESEL| 96,122 KM $56,988 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi A4 Allroad Technik| PANO ROOF| NAV| LOCAL TRADE| for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Audi A4 Allroad Technik| PANO ROOF| NAV| LOCAL TRADE| 160,466 KM $15,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Nation Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Unique Chrysler

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-631-XXXX

(click to show)

905-631-8100

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-631-8100

Contact Seller
2020 Volvo XC60