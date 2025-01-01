$30,985+ taxes & licensing
2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
TI SPORT AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER 4 HEATED PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F3684
- Mileage 59,970 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*ONE OWNER* Very Clean Alfa Romeo Stelvio AWD 2.0L With Automatic Transmission. White on Brown Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Front/Back Leather Seats, Memory Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Control, Dual Power Front Seats, Bluetooth, Big Size Touch Screen, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Indicators, Roof Rack, Push to Start, Lane Departure Alert, Premium Harman Kardon Audi System, Power Tail Gate, Wood Interior, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
905-281-2255