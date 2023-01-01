2021 Audi Q3

$36,288 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 0 , 2 0 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10415325

10415325 Stock #: 21AQ30905

21AQ30905 VIN: WA1EECF31M1100905

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21AQ30905

Mileage 80,209 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Dual front airbags Exterior Daytime Running Lights Convenience Intermittent Wipers Interior Adaptive Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating Driver Seat Height Adjustment Additional Features AWD PREMIUM PACKAGE BACKUP SENSORS Auto Dimming R/V Mirror TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Lane Departure Alert Assisted Braking Air Conditioning A/C Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.