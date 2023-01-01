Menu
2021 Audi Q3

80,209 KM

Details Description Features

$36,288

+ tax & licensing
$36,288

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2021 Audi Q3

2021 Audi Q3

S line Premium Plus quattro

2021 Audi Q3

S line Premium Plus quattro

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

Logo_NoBadges

$36,288

+ taxes & licensing

80,209KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10415325
  • Stock #: 21AQ30905
  • VIN: WA1EECF31M1100905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21AQ30905
  • Mileage 80,209 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Audi Q3 Progressiv AWD is a stylish and agile subcompact luxury SUV. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, it delivers peppy performance and pairs well with the responsive all-wheel-drive system. The interior boasts high-quality materials, comfortable seating, and a user-friendly infotainment system with a 10.1-inch touchscreen display. Standard features include leather upholstery, panoramic sunroof, and advanced driver-assistance technologies like lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control. With its blend of luxury, versatility, and technology, the Q3 Progressiv AWD is an attractive choice for those seeking a premium small SUV.

WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE:

1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365
Email : sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Additional Features

AWD
PREMIUM PACKAGE
BACKUP SENSORS
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Assisted Braking
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
High Beam Assist / HBA

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

