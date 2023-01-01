Menu
2021 Audi Q5

88,231 KM

$39,998

+ tax & licensing
$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2021 Audi Q5

2021 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv Quattro

2021 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv Quattro

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

88,231KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10515474
  Stock #: 21AQ5W8027
  VIN: WA1EAAFY2M2118027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,231 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Audi Q5 4C Progressiv AWD combines luxury and performance seamlessly. It boasts a powerful engine, advanced all-wheel drive for excellent traction, and a host of upscale features. Inside, you'll find a spacious and well-appointed cabin with premium materials and cutting-edge technology. The Q5 4C Progressiv AWD offers a smooth and comfortable ride, making it a top choice for those seeking a blend of style, performance, and versatility in a compact SUV.

WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price) WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING. NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASES

Included FREE: 1) FULL DETAILING 2) FRESH OIL CHANGE 3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT 4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY. OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open: Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM, Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment Only Address: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC. 1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9 Phone # (905) 330 7365
Email: sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof

Seating

5 Passenger

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Entertainment Package
AWD
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

