$34,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-333-3700
2021 Chevrolet Camaro
1LS ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Leggat Chevrolet Burlington
2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3
905-333-3700
$34,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9163567
- Stock #: 227588A
- VIN: 1G1FB1RXXM0123006
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 12,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Turn every stoplight into a starting line with this 2021 Chevrolet Camaro that was destined for you to see.
Finished with a Black exterior with heated side mirrors ,integrated turn signals, dual exhaust that complement the Black cloth interior, balanced on a set of 18" alloy wheels. Pop open the hood and you will reveal a 2.0L 4 cylinder Engine that is paired to a eight (8) speed automatic transmission.
Slide into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including a HD rear camera, tire pressure monitor, LED headlights, wheel locks, black bowties, spoiler, remote start, wireless carplay and so much more.
Don’t miss your chance to take home this 2021 Chevrolet Camaro!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Leggat Chevrolet Burlington
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.