2021 Chevrolet Camaro

12,700 KM

Details

$34,988

+ tax & licensing
Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

905-333-3700

1LS ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

905-333-3700

12,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9163567
  • Stock #: 227588A
  • VIN: 1G1FB1RXXM0123006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Turn every stoplight into a starting line with this 2021 Chevrolet Camaro that was destined for you to see.



Finished with a Black exterior with heated side mirrors ,integrated turn signals, dual exhaust that complement the Black cloth interior, balanced on a set of 18" alloy wheels. Pop open the hood and you will reveal a 2.0L 4 cylinder Engine that is paired to a eight (8) speed automatic transmission.



Slide into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including a HD rear camera, tire pressure monitor, LED headlights, wheel locks, black bowties, spoiler, remote start, wireless carplay and so much more.



Don’t miss your chance to take home this 2021 Chevrolet Camaro!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

