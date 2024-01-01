Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

27,281 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck 2WD| LOW KM'S|

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck 2WD| LOW KM'S|

Location

Car Nation Canada

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

905-631-8100

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,281KM
Used
VIN 3GCNWAEF8MG457874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 27,281 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous Daily Rental




Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Unique Chrysler

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500