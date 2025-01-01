2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*22 SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Grey Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Side Turning Signals, Bed Liner, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,500 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*22 SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Grey Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Side Turning Signals, Bed Liner, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

6 PASSENGER

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

4x4
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

