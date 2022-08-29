$54,668+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
(905) 926-7121
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
4WD Crew Cab 159"
Location
Gray Automotive Sales
760 Laurentian Drive, Units 5-6, Burlington, ON L7N 3V6
(905) 926-7121
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$54,668
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9289429
- VIN: 1GC4YLE78MF274809
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 90,904 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
2021 Silverado 2500 HD Crew Cab, 4WD, Back-up camera, Bedliner.
This 6.6L, V8 Gas engine is a heavy duty workhorse with over 17,000 lbs towing capacity. Its exceptionally comfortable, features all the necessary options and priced to sell! HST and licensing extra.
Financing available at $439 bi weekly for 96 months!
Trade-ins welcome!
No Accidents. Previous daily rental.
30 day, 2000 km (drivetrain) warranty is included with every purchase, for vehicles not under Manufacturer warranty.
Our diverse selection of inventory includes SUVs, trucks, supercars and race cars. To maintain our very competitive prices, we are Online only for most of our vehicles. Free delivery is available in some areas or pick-up from our location. For race cars, please contact us and well schedule you in at your convenience.
We strive to make your vehicle purchasing experience as seamless as possible and match it with our after sales service!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.