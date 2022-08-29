2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,668 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 9 0 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9289429

9289429 VIN: 1GC4YLE78MF274809

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 90,904 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Exterior Fog Lights Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.