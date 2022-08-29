Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

90,904 KM

$54,668

+ tax & licensing
$54,668

+ taxes & licensing

Gray Automotive Sales

(905) 926-7121

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

4WD Crew Cab 159"

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

4WD Crew Cab 159"

Gray Automotive Sales

760 Laurentian Drive, Units 5-6, Burlington, ON L7N 3V6

(905) 926-7121

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,668

+ taxes & licensing

90,904KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 1GC4YLE78MF274809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 90,904 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

2021 Silverado 2500 HD Crew Cab, 4WD, Back-up camera, Bedliner. 

This 6.6L, V8 Gas engine is a heavy duty workhorse with over 17,000 lbs towing capacity. Its exceptionally comfortable, features all the necessary options and priced to sell! HST and licensing extra.

 

Financing available at $439 bi weekly for 96 months!

Trade-ins welcome!

No Accidents. Previous daily rental. 

 

30 day, 2000 km (drivetrain) warranty is included with every purchase, for vehicles not under Manufacturer warranty.

 

Our diverse selection of inventory includes SUVs, trucks, supercars and race cars. To maintain our very competitive prices, we are Online only for most of our vehicles.  Free delivery is available in some areas or pick-up from our location. For race cars, please contact us and well schedule you in at your convenience.

 

We strive to make your vehicle purchasing experience as seamless as possible and match it with our after sales service!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth Connection

Gray Automotive Sales

Gray Automotive Sales

760 Laurentian Drive, Units 5-6, Burlington, ON L7N 3V6

