2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

Steering

Sliding

Stabilitrak

CARGO LIGHTS

Exhaust

Manual

Floor Covering

Radio

battery

door handles

transfer case

alternator

liftgate

Visors

POWER OUTLETS

body-colour

ASSIST STEPS

ENGINE

brakes

headlamps

fascia

Front

4

External Engine Oil Cooler

Door Locks

SEATS

sill plates

DIFFERENTIAL

Lighting

LED

4-wheel antilock

Defogger

Glass

Tires

driver and front passenger

blackwall

winch-type mounted under frame at rear

Tire Carrier

Lamps

leather-wrapped

overhead

Cooling

driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

premium smooth ride

programmable

unauthorized entry

12-Volt

Audio system feature

Rear axle

deep-tinted (all windows

except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)

rear child security

rear-window electric

120-volt

heated driver and front passenger

4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Mirror caps

Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing

includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm

bright

Push Button

HD

acoustic

heavy-duty air-to-oil

laminated

automatic high beam on/off

3.23 ratio

active

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener

Engine control

stability control system with brake assist

includes Traction Control

front auxiliary

USB charging-only ports

and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

top tethers located in third row seating positions

interior with dome light

driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature

door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions

electrical

driver and right-front passenger seat belt unfasten and turn signal on

lockable outside spare

7500 lbs. (3402 kg)

front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar

rear multi-link with coil springs

Seat adjusters

stop and tail

rear power programmable

4.2 diagonal colour display includes driver personalization

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob

to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features

front passenger A-pillar and second row outboard B-pillar

located in headliner

Bose 9-speaker stereo

floor with storage area and removable storage tray

mechanical limited-slip

stop/start system disable button

5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management

383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)

single system

single-outlet

colour-keyed carpeting in occupant area. Horizontal surface of cargo area covered in black vinyl.

for child restraint seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second-row seating positions

hands-free with emblem projection

located in the centre stack of instrument panel

located on the rear of the centre console and rear cargo area

10-way power includes 8-way power driver and front passenger seats with 2-way power lumbar

front and rear door

Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform

7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2 trailering receiver

(2) located on rear of centre console and (2) in 3rd row

Warning tones headlamp on

275/50R22SL all-season

single-speed

Black with chrome accent strip (Includes Gloss Black accent strip.)

which removes Automatic Stop/Start

Engine control stop/start disable button and its content. See dealer for details.)

Automatic Stop/Start (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 equipped with a V8 engine will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start

heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator (Deleted when (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine is ordered.)

220 amps (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)

electronic Autotrac does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (4WD models only. Deleted when (NHT) Max Trailering Package is ordered.)

non-latching (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 equipped with a V8 engine will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start

800 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)

Wireless charging Standard on vehicles built before 7-12-2021. Vehicles built on or after 7-12-2021

will have (00C) Not Equipped with Wireless Charging which removes Wireless Charging and its content. See dealer for details. The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others r...

see gmtotalconnect.ca or consult your carrier.