2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

137,500 KM

$56,888

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

RST 4WD - Navigation System - Moonroof - Leather !!

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

RST 4WD - Navigation System - Moonroof - Leather !!

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,500KM
VIN 1GNSKRKD7MR453144

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,500 KM

RST PKG - ***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT*** CANADIAN VEHICLE **

Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 


___________________________________________

Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.

___________________________________________

High-Value Options

Remote Start
Rain Sensor Windshield
Reverse Camera
Power Liftgate
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Rear Defrost
Radio Equipment: AM/FM
HD Radio
Satellite Radio
Vocal Assist Telematics
DVD Player
Navigation System
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Traction Control
Parking Distance Control
Power Seats: Driver And Passenger
Memory Seats
Heated Seats: Front Only

___________________________________________



FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We 'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. The same Day Delivery Options are also available.

___________________________________________ 

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!

___________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified

___________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don 't use it, you won 't lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. 

___________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

___________________________________________

NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **

___________________________________________

If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon 

___________________________________________

Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 

___________________________________________

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E

Interior

remote start
Driver Information Centre
STEERING WHEEL
Assist handles
Keyless Start
Cargo management system
Theft-deterrent system
Rear seat reminder
Electronic Precision Shift
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Power Options

Power

Convenience

Console
Power Outlet

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Hill start assist
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren)
Following Distance Indicator
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions

Media / Nav / Comm

2
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Mechanical

Trailer Sway Control
4-wheel drive
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
SUSPENSION PACKAGE
GVWR
Mechanical jack with tools
Hitch Guidance
Engine air filtration monitor

Suspension

Suspension

Exterior

Windshield shade band
Intellibeam
Active aero shutters

Additional Features

Steering
Sliding
Stabilitrak
CARGO LIGHTS
Exhaust
Manual
Floor Covering
Radio
battery
door handles
transfer case
alternator
liftgate
Visors
POWER OUTLETS
body-colour
ASSIST STEPS
ENGINE
brakes
headlamps
fascia
Front
4
External Engine Oil Cooler
Door Locks
SEATS
sill plates
DIFFERENTIAL
Lighting
LED
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tires
driver and front passenger
blackwall
winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Tire Carrier
Lamps
leather-wrapped
overhead
Cooling
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
premium smooth ride
programmable
unauthorized entry
12-Volt
Audio system feature
Rear axle
deep-tinted (all windows
except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
rear child security
rear-window electric
120-volt
heated driver and front passenger
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Mirror caps
Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing
includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm
bright
Push Button
HD
acoustic
heavy-duty air-to-oil
laminated
automatic high beam on/off
3.23 ratio
active
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
Engine control
stability control system with brake assist
includes Traction Control
front auxiliary
USB charging-only ports
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
top tethers located in third row seating positions
interior with dome light
driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature
door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
electrical
driver and right-front passenger seat belt unfasten and turn signal on
lockable outside spare
7500 lbs. (3402 kg)
front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
rear multi-link with coil springs
Seat adjusters
stop and tail
rear power programmable
4.2 diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
front passenger A-pillar and second row outboard B-pillar
located in headliner
Bose 9-speaker stereo
floor with storage area and removable storage tray
mechanical limited-slip
stop/start system disable button
5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management
383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
single system
single-outlet
colour-keyed carpeting in occupant area. Horizontal surface of cargo area covered in black vinyl.
for child restraint seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second-row seating positions
hands-free with emblem projection
located in the centre stack of instrument panel
located on the rear of the centre console and rear cargo area
10-way power includes 8-way power driver and front passenger seats with 2-way power lumbar
front and rear door
Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform
7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2 trailering receiver
(2) located on rear of centre console and (2) in 3rd row
Warning tones headlamp on
275/50R22SL all-season
single-speed
Black with chrome accent strip (Includes Gloss Black accent strip.)
which removes Automatic Stop/Start
Engine control stop/start disable button and its content. See dealer for details.)
Automatic Stop/Start (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 equipped with a V8 engine will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start
heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator (Deleted when (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine is ordered.)
220 amps (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
electronic Autotrac does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (4WD models only. Deleted when (NHT) Max Trailering Package is ordered.)
non-latching (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 equipped with a V8 engine will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start
800 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Wireless charging Standard on vehicles built before 7-12-2021. Vehicles built on or after 7-12-2021
will have (00C) Not Equipped with Wireless Charging which removes Wireless Charging and its content. See dealer for details. The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others r...
see gmtotalconnect.ca or consult your carrier.
upper (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
$56,888

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe