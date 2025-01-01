$20,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
118,420KM
VIN KL79MRSL2MB126424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,420 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Chevrolet Trailblazer With Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Back Parking Sensors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
2018 Toyota 4Runner PREMIUM 4WD CERTIFIED *7 SEATS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 169,760 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 186,150 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Allroad PROGRESSIV AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 167,760 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Moto of Ontario
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-281-XXXX(click to show)
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer