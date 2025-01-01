$22,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Charger
V6 GT CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
156,620KM
VIN 2C3CDXHG9MH538004
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,620 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Nice Clean Dodge Charger GT V6 3.6L With Automatic Transmission. White on Black Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Premium Audio System, Cruise Control, Dual Front Power Seat, Bluetooth, Big Size Touch Screen, Paddle Shifters, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Xenon Lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
