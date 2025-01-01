Menu
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR<span>* Nice Clean Dodge Charger GT V6 3.6L With Automatic Transmission</span><span>. White on </span><span>Black</span><span> Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Premium Audio System, Cruise Control, Dual Front Power Seat, Bluetooth, Big Size Touch Screen, Paddle Shifters, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!</span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2021 Dodge Charger

156,620 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Charger

V6 GT CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS

12146610

2021 Dodge Charger

V6 GT CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
156,620KM
VIN 2C3CDXHG9MH538004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,620 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2021 Dodge Charger