2021 Dodge Durango

119,711 KM

Details Features

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Dodge Durango

SXT AWD

12803650

2021 Dodge Durango

SXT AWD

Location

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

905-412-3805

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,711KM
VIN 1C4RDJAG1MC626383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,711 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Seating

6 PASSENGER

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Quad Captain Chairs
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Compass Direction
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Rear Airbag
Side Turning Signals
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

LGA motors

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing>

LGA motors

905-412-3805

2021 Dodge Durango