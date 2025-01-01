$31,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Dodge Durango
SXT AWD
2021 Dodge Durango
SXT AWD
Location
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
905-412-3805
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
119,711KM
VIN 1C4RDJAG1MC626383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,711 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Seating
6 PASSENGER
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Quad Captain Chairs
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Compass Direction
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Rear Airbag
Side Turning Signals
Service Records Included
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing>
LGA motors
905-412-3805
2021 Dodge Durango