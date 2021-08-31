2021 Dodge Durango

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 , 3 1 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7918533

7918533 VIN: 1c4sdjh95mc820374

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour DB Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 6,311 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.