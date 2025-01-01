$22,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape
SE
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
905-412-3805
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
59,612KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0G66MUA55655
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 59,612 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Ford Escape SE LOW KM!!! Heated Seats Blind Spot detection Backup Camera Lane keep assist Pre-collision assist Cross traffic alert Driver alert Car play & Android AutoThis SUV is ideal for families, commuters, and adventurers who value style, comfort, and efficiency. Location: LGA Motors – 305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON Contact Us: 905-412-3805 Don’t miss out! Stop by for a test drive today or call us for more details. Your perfect SUV awaits at LGA Motors!
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Front-wheel drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Blind Spot
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Front And Rear Map Lights
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Automatic High Beams
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System
