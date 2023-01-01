Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Transit

59,983 KM

Details Description

$57,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$57,999

+ taxes & licensing

Motor One Canada

888-286-2765

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Transit

2021 Ford Transit

Highroof Extended

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Transit

Highroof Extended

Location

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

888-286-2765

  1. 10393404
  2. 10393404
  3. 10393404
  4. 10393404
  5. 10393404
  6. 10393404
  7. 10393404
  8. 10393404
  9. 10393404
Contact Seller

$57,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
59,983KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10393404
  • Stock #: tr21

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Commercial
  • Mileage 59,983 KM

Vehicle Description

Highroof
Extended
No engine or transmission issues
Rearview camera
Bluetooth
Cloth seats
Carfax available
Comes fully safetied
Test drive available
Buy with confidence bring to your mechanic

Come find out why we are Ontario's fastest growing commercial van and cube truck dealership! We offer leasing and financing. Buy with confidence! All of our vehicles come fully reconditioned and with a full safety. No extra fees or charges! Hst and licensing only. We welcome your mechanics approval prior to any purchase, as well as offer extended warranties that can be used across Canada. Motor One Canada proudly serving our customers in Ontario and across Canada. Call for an appointment today! FOR COMMERCIAL PICK UP TRUCKS, CARGO VANS AND CUBE TRUCKS OR ANY OF YOUR VEHICLE NEEDS VISIT US at 305 Plains Road East in Burlington

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motor One Canada

2021 Ford Transit Hi...
 59,983 KM
$57,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Transit Co...
 182,400 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2018 RAM ProMaster C...
 155,082 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic

Email Motor One Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motor One Canada

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

Call Dealer

888-286-XXXX

(click to show)

888-286-2765

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory