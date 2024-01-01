Menu
We offer finance solutions to all credit situations! We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Sell us your car, even if you dont buy ours! Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Unique Chrysler today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located on Walkers Line right at the QEW in Burlington! Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 12-4pm for your convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Unique Chrysler is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where weve been treating our customers like family since 1989.

2021 Ford Transit

75,507 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Transit

Cargo Van T-250 148 EL Hi Rf 9070 GVWR AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Transit

Cargo Van T-250 148 EL Hi Rf 9070 GVWR AWD

Location

Car Nation Canada

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

905-631-8100

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,507KM
VIN 1FTBR3UG1MKA00395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 75,507 KM

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Unique Chrysler

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8
2021 Ford Transit