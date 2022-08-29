Menu
2021 GMC Yukon

25,000 KM

$89,888

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Yukon

Denali 22" WHEELS | NO ACCIDENTS

2021 GMC Yukon

Denali 22" WHEELS | NO ACCIDENTS

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

905-333-3700

25,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 239518A
  • VIN: 1GKS2DKL1MR469296

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
You’ve got to earn the right to call yourself an off-road icon. This mint condition 2021 GMC Yukon Denali brings over three decades of proven capability to your next adventure, it has everything you can depend on to help you escape the city – and get back if you so desire.



Finished in a Classic Black exterior with integrated fog lights, running boards, heated power side mirrors with turn signal indicators, tow hitch receiver that compliments the Black leather interior, standing strong on a set of 22" bright machined aluminum wheels. Underneath the hood, you will find an impressive 6.2L eight (8) cylinder ECOTEC engine that is paired with a ten (10) speed automatic transmission layered with GMC’s Four-Wheel Drive system (4WD)



Sidestep into the interior and you will find features including a heated steering wheel, front & rear park assist, lane keep assist, safety alert seat, wireless phone charger, HD surround vision, dvd entertainment, rear pedestrian alert and so much more.



What are you waiting for? Hurry in and experience this 2021 GMC Yukon Denali for yourself!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

