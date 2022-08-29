$89,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-333-3700
2021 GMC Yukon
Denali 22" WHEELS | NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Leggat Chevrolet Burlington
2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3
905-333-3700
$89,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9163555
- Stock #: 239518A
- VIN: 1GKS2DKL1MR469296
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 239518A
- Mileage 25,000 KM
Vehicle Description
You’ve got to earn the right to call yourself an off-road icon. This mint condition 2021 GMC Yukon Denali brings over three decades of proven capability to your next adventure, it has everything you can depend on to help you escape the city – and get back if you so desire.
Finished in a Classic Black exterior with integrated fog lights, running boards, heated power side mirrors with turn signal indicators, tow hitch receiver that compliments the Black leather interior, standing strong on a set of 22" bright machined aluminum wheels. Underneath the hood, you will find an impressive 6.2L eight (8) cylinder ECOTEC engine that is paired with a ten (10) speed automatic transmission layered with GMC’s Four-Wheel Drive system (4WD)
Sidestep into the interior and you will find features including a heated steering wheel, front & rear park assist, lane keep assist, safety alert seat, wireless phone charger, HD surround vision, dvd entertainment, rear pedestrian alert and so much more.
What are you waiting for? Hurry in and experience this 2021 GMC Yukon Denali for yourself!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Leggat Chevrolet Burlington
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.