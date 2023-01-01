Menu
2021 Honda Civic

54,485 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Honda Civic

2021 Honda Civic

EX Sedan CVT

2021 Honda Civic

EX Sedan CVT

Location

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

54,485KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10176624
  • Stock #: 21HC3400
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F71MH003400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21HC3400
  • Mileage 54,485 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Honda Civic is a compact car that offers a blend of reliability, fuel efficiency, and advanced features. It features a sleek and modern design, comfortable seating for up to five people, and a spacious interior with user-friendly technology. Standard features include a multi-angle rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and a 5-inch display screen. Higher trims offer additional features like Honda Sensing safety suite, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a 7-inch touchscreen display, heated front seats, and a power moonroof. With its reputation for quality and a range of impressive features, the 2021 Honda Civic provides a rewarding driving experience.


WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)
WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment Only
Address: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9
Phone # (905) 330 7365
EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Apple Car Play
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio

