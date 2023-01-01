2021 Honda Civic

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 4 , 4 8 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10176624

10176624 Stock #: 21HC3400

21HC3400 VIN: 2HGFC2F71MH003400

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 54,485 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Apple Car Play Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Backup / Rear View Camera Android Audio

