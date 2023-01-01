Menu
2021 Honda CR-V

51,796 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2021 Honda CR-V

2021 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

2021 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

51,796KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9971930
  Stock #: 21HCRV7593
  VIN: 2HKRW2H22MH22759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21HCRV7593
  • Mileage 51,796 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Honda CR-V achieves a remarkable equilibrium between its handling and ride quality, allowing it to navigate midcorner bumps and other road imperfections without causing any disturbance. This vehicle drives beautifuly and has a Clean Title.

DISCOUNTED PRICE POLICY:WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365*CASH PURCHASES SUBJECT TO $2000 PREMIUM*We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Power Door Locks

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Dual front airbags

Additional Features

AWD
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

