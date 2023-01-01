Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Hyundai Elantra

74,642 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Elantra

2021 Hyundai Elantra

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Elantra

SEL

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

  1. 10467420
  2. 10467420
  3. 10467420
  4. 10467420
  5. 10467420
  6. 10467420
  7. 10467420
  8. 10467420
  9. 10467420
  10. 10467420
  11. 10467420
  12. 10467420
  13. 10467420
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
74,642KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10467420
  • Stock #: 21HEB2071
  • VIN: KMHLM4AG9MU142071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,642 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra SEL is a stylish and well-rounded compact sedan that offers a blend of modern features and excellent value. It's powered by a fuel-efficient 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine, providing a smooth and composed ride. Inside, the Elantra SEL boasts a modern cabin with a user-friendly infotainment system, featuring an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility. This trim level also includes desirable amenities such as heated front seats, a hands-free trunk release, and advanced safety features like forward collision warning and lane-keeping assist. With its sharp design, comfortable interior, and advanced technology, the 2021 Hyundai Elantra SEL is a compelling choice for those seeking an affordable and well-equipped compact sedan.

WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE:

1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365
Email : sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motorline Auto Group

2022 Hyundai Sonata SE
 64,150 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Tucson ...
 209,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Tigu...
 26,635 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motorline Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

Call Dealer

905-330-XXXX

(click to show)

905-330-7365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory