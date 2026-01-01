$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred * Remote start
Location
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
905-412-3805
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
146,423KM
VIN KMHLM4AG6MU087837
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 956
- Mileage 146,423 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
Accident Free
2 keys
Remote / Keyless Entry
Auto Start or Remote Start
2021 Hyundai Elantra