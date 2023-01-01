Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Hyundai Elantra

56,329 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Elantra

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

  1. 9830270
  2. 9830270
  3. 9830270
  4. 9830270
  5. 9830270
  6. 9830270
  7. 9830270
  8. 9830270
  9. 9830270
  10. 9830270
  11. 9830270
  12. 9830270
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
56,329KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9830270
  • Stock #: 21HE4058
  • VIN: KMHLM4AG5MU144058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21HE4058
  • Mileage 56,329 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Elantra SEL is sure to turn heads on the road. But it's not just about looks the Elantra SEL is packed with features that make it a joy to drive.

Inside, the Elantra SEL is just as impressive. The 8-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration makes it easy to stay connected on the go, while the available Bose premium audio system provides a top-notch listening experience. And with safety features like lane keeping assist and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, you can feel secure and protected no matter where you're headed.

But perhaps best of all, the Elantra SEL is an affordable option that doesn't compromise on quality. With a starting price well below many of its competitors, the Elantra SEL is an excellent choice for anyone looking to get the most bang for their buck.

WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)
WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365*CASH PURCHASES SUBJECT TO $2000 PREMIUM*We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Seating

Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Additional Features

Accident Free
Automatic Windshield Wipers
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motorline Auto Group

2021 Hyundai Elantra...
 56,329 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Accent ...
 168,965 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Kia Seltos S AWD
 55,441 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motorline Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

Call Dealer

905-330-XXXX

(click to show)

905-330-7365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory