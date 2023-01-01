$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-330-7365
2021 Hyundai Elantra
SEL
Location
Motorline Auto Group
1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9
905-330-7365
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9847868
- Stock #: 21HE1279
- VIN: KMHLM4AG6MU141279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 21HE1279
- Mileage 59,079 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Hyundai Elantra is a stunning sedan that offers an impressive combination of style, performance, and technology. This vehicle is designed to deliver a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience while also providing excellent fuel efficiency and advanced safety features.
One of the most significant selling points of the Elantra is its modern and sleek exterior design. The vehicle has a bold and angular appearance that makes it stand out from other sedans on the road.
Inside, the Elantra offers a spacious and comfortable cabin that is loaded with premium features. The vehicle comes standard with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making it easy to stay connected on the go. The seats are upholstered in high-quality materials, providing both comfort and durability.
WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION
WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.
Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365*CASH PURCHASES SUBJECT TO $2000 PREMIUM*We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motorline Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.