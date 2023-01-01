Menu
2021 Hyundai Elantra

59,079 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

SEL

Location

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

Logo_NoBadges

59,079KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9847868
  • Stock #: 21HE1279
  • VIN: KMHLM4AG6MU141279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,079 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra is a stunning sedan that offers an impressive combination of style, performance, and technology. This vehicle is designed to deliver a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience while also providing excellent fuel efficiency and advanced safety features.

One of the most significant selling points of the Elantra is its modern and sleek exterior design. The vehicle has a bold and angular appearance that makes it stand out from other sedans on the road.

Inside, the Elantra offers a spacious and comfortable cabin that is loaded with premium features. The vehicle comes standard with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making it easy to stay connected on the go. The seats are upholstered in high-quality materials, providing both comfort and durability.

WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)
WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365*CASH PURCHASES SUBJECT TO $2000 PREMIUM*We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Assisted Braking
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio

